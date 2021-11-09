McAfee (NASDAQ:MCFE) Stock Rating Lowered by Mizuho

McAfee (NASDAQ:MCFE) was downgraded by investment analysts at Mizuho from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered McAfee from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. UBS Group began coverage on McAfee in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $29.00 price objective for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered McAfee from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $32.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Monday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on McAfee in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $26.00 price target for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, McAfee currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $25.67.

Shares of MCFE opened at $25.50 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $22.61 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $25.16. The stock has a market cap of $11.08 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -75.00. McAfee has a 52 week low of $14.80 and a 52 week high of $32.83.

McAfee (NASDAQ:MCFE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $491.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $466.12 million. The business’s revenue was up 24.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.32 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that McAfee will post 0.8 EPS for the current year.

In other McAfee news, major shareholder Group Holdings (Sbs) Advis Tpg sold 6,473,440 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.71, for a total value of $140,538,382.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Venkat Bhamidipati sold 29,630 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.71, for a total transaction of $643,267.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 17,528,164 shares of company stock worth $380,536,440. Company insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of MCFE. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in McAfee by 76.3% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,159,794 shares of the company’s stock worth $144,577,000 after purchasing an additional 2,233,809 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its stake in shares of McAfee by 34.6% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 3,901,045 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,710,000 after buying an additional 1,003,257 shares during the period. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of McAfee by 13.9% in the 3rd quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC now owns 3,337,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,801,000 after acquiring an additional 407,000 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its holdings in shares of McAfee by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,603,026 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,937,000 after acquiring an additional 53,207 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc lifted its holdings in McAfee by 64,071.2% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 2,339,039 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,539,000 after buying an additional 2,335,394 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 30.67% of the company’s stock.

About McAfee

McAfee Corp. provides various integrated security, privacy, and trust solutions to consumers, small and medium-sized businesses, large enterprises, and governments in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Consumer and Enterprise. Its security technologies enable home users and businesses to stay ahead of the wave of fileless attacks, viruses, malware, and other online threats.

