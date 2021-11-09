Squarepoint Ops LLC Buys Shares of 44,769 Healthcare Services Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCSG)

Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in Healthcare Services Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCSG) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 44,769 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,413,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC owned 0.06% of Healthcare Services Group at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. O Shares Investment Advisers LLC raised its position in shares of Healthcare Services Group by 13.7% during the second quarter. O Shares Investment Advisers LLC now owns 22,446 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $709,000 after purchasing an additional 2,709 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Healthcare Services Group by 12.8% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 337,125 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $9,450,000 after purchasing an additional 38,132 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new stake in shares of Healthcare Services Group during the first quarter worth about $147,000. Blair William & Co. IL raised its position in shares of Healthcare Services Group by 4.3% during the second quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 260,029 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $8,209,000 after purchasing an additional 10,796 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Healthcare Services Group by 0.8% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,716,670 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $243,616,000 after purchasing an additional 61,964 shares during the period.

Shares of Healthcare Services Group stock opened at $19.34 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $24.63. Healthcare Services Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $18.76 and a 52-week high of $35.80. The firm has a market cap of $1.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.50 and a beta of 0.31.

Healthcare Services Group (NASDAQ:HCSG) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The business services provider reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by ($0.13). Healthcare Services Group had a net margin of 4.35% and a return on equity of 14.73%. The firm had revenue of $415.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $410.48 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.37 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Healthcare Services Group, Inc. will post 0.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 23rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 19th will be paid a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.34%. This is an increase from Healthcare Services Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 18th. Healthcare Services Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 86.46%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on HCSG shares. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on Healthcare Services Group from $29.00 to $20.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. William Blair lowered Healthcare Services Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Healthcare Services Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. TheStreet lowered Healthcare Services Group from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on Healthcare Services Group from $28.00 to $22.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $25.33.

Healthcare Services Group Profile

Healthcare Services Group, Inc engages in the provision of keeping, laundry and dietary services to long-term care and related health care facilities. It operates its business through the Housekeeping and Dietary segments. The Housekeeping segment consists of the management of the client’s housekeeping department, which is responsible for the cleaning, disinfecting, and sanitizing of patient rooms and common areas of a client facility, as well as the laundering and processing of the personal clothing belonging to the facility’s patients.

