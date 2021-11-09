NovoCure Limited (NASDAQ:NVCR) Shares Sold by AQR Capital Management LLC

AQR Capital Management LLC reduced its position in shares of NovoCure Limited (NASDAQ:NVCR) by 27.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 17,680 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 6,669 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC’s holdings in NovoCure were worth $3,922,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of NVCR. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its stake in NovoCure by 104.2% during the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 147 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its stake in NovoCure by 133.8% during the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 159 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 91 shares during the last quarter. Utah Retirement Systems grew its stake in NovoCure by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 19,400 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $4,304,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Northstar Asset Management LLC grew its stake in NovoCure by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Northstar Asset Management LLC now owns 16,180 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $3,589,000 after buying an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commerce Bank grew its stake in NovoCure by 5.3% during the 2nd quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 2,340 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $519,000 after buying an additional 118 shares during the last quarter. 75.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get NovoCure alerts:

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. TheStreet cut NovoCure from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on NovoCure from $235.00 to $195.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 25th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on NovoCure from $215.00 to $180.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Mizuho decreased their price target on NovoCure from $229.00 to $200.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised NovoCure from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $180.43.

Shares of NovoCure stock opened at $107.42 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 8.40 and a current ratio of 8.58. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $120.25 and a 200-day simple moving average of $161.89. NovoCure Limited has a fifty-two week low of $100.00 and a fifty-two week high of $232.76.

NovoCure (NASDAQ:NVCR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $133.61 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $141.22 million. NovoCure had a negative net margin of 4.94% and a negative return on equity of 6.50%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.09 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that NovoCure Limited will post -0.41 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Frank X. Leonard sold 540 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.23, for a total transaction of $74,644.20. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 74,013 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,230,816.99. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO Wilhelmus Cm Groenhuysen sold 181 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.23, for a total value of $25,019.63. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 28,173 shares of company stock valued at $3,966,505. Insiders own 4.57% of the company’s stock.

NovoCure Profile

NovoCure Ltd. develops treatment for tumors. Its platform is called the Tumor Treating Field which used electric fields tuned to specific frequencies to disrupt solid tumor cancer cell division. The company was founded by Yoram Palti in 2000 and is headquartered in St. Helier, Jersey.

Read More: What is Green Investing?

Receive News & Ratings for NovoCure Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NovoCure and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.