Bank of America Corp DE Has $72.16 Million Position in AECOM (NYSE:ACM)

Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in shares of AECOM (NYSE:ACM) by 31.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,139,572 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 270,603 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE owned about 0.79% of AECOM worth $72,158,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of ACM. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of AECOM by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,900,599 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $246,986,000 after purchasing an additional 124,979 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of AECOM by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,209,270 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $139,892,000 after purchasing an additional 14,798 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of AECOM by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,787,494 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $113,184,000 after purchasing an additional 45,922 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of AECOM by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,202,477 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $76,141,000 after purchasing an additional 17,680 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of AECOM by 58.8% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,145,391 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $72,526,000 after purchasing an additional 424,149 shares in the last quarter. 86.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, Director Daniel R. Tishman sold 29,792 shares of AECOM stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.00, for a total value of $1,966,272.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 89,599 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,913,534. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

AECOM stock opened at $70.98 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $10.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.69, a P/E/G ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.53. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $65.78 and its 200-day simple moving average is $64.64. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. AECOM has a 1-year low of $46.61 and a 1-year high of $72.62.

AECOM (NYSE:ACM) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, August 8th. The construction company reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $3.41 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.21 billion. AECOM had a negative net margin of 1.13% and a positive return on equity of 13.15%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.55 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that AECOM will post 2.79 earnings per share for the current year.

AECOM declared that its board has initiated a stock repurchase program on Thursday, September 23rd that authorizes the company to buyback $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the construction company to reacquire up to 10.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are often an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

AECOM Company Profile

AECOM engages in the design, build, finance, and operation of infrastructure assets for governments, businesses and organizations. It operates through the following segments: Americas, International, and AECOM Capital. The Americas segment engages in planning, consulting, architectural and engineering design, and construction management services to commercial and government clients in the United States, Canada, and Latin America in major end markets such as transportation, water, government, facilities, environmental, and energy.

