Bank of America Corp DE Raises Stock Position in Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:JAZZ)

Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:JAZZ) by 16.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 433,140 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 60,365 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE owned about 0.71% of Jazz Pharmaceuticals worth $76,943,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 421.1% in the 2nd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 198 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth about $37,000. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC bought a new stake in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $38,000. FORA Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $45,000. Finally, Trustcore Financial Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 82.6% during the second quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 347 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $62,000 after acquiring an additional 157 shares during the period. 91.42% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Jazz Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:JAZZ opened at $133.31 on Tuesday. Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc has a 12 month low of $126.01 and a 12 month high of $189.00. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $135.14 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $156.98. The company has a quick ratio of 1.93, a current ratio of 3.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57. The firm has a market cap of $8.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.56, a P/E/G ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 0.91.

In other news, CEO Bruce C. Cozadd sold 6,556 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.75, for a total value of $883,421.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CEO Bruce C. Cozadd sold 6,598 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.87, for a total transaction of $856,882.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders have sold 13,217 shares of company stock worth $1,748,777. Insiders own 4.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently commented on JAZZ. Citigroup began coverage on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $200.00 price objective on the stock. Needham & Company LLC began coverage on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $220.00 target price for the company. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $190.00 to $216.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. TheStreet downgraded shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Monday, August 9th. Finally, HC Wainwright decreased their price objective on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $220.00 to $210.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Jazz Pharmaceuticals currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $210.36.

About Jazz Pharmaceuticals

Jazz Pharmaceuticals Plc operates as a biopharmaceutical company, which focuses on the identification, development and commercialization of pharmaceutical products in the areas of narcolepsy, oncology, pain and psychiatry. Its product portfolio includes: Xyrem, Xywav, Sunosi, Erwinaze, Vyxeos, Defitelio, and Zepzelca.

Further Reading: Correction

Receive News & Ratings for Jazz Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jazz Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.