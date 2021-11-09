Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio Cuts Stock Position in International Bancshares Co. (NASDAQ:IBOC)

Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio cut its holdings in International Bancshares Co. (NASDAQ:IBOC) by 2.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 43,886 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 1,027 shares during the quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio’s holdings in International Bancshares were worth $1,884,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of IBOC. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of International Bancshares by 7.9% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,103,890 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $90,341,000 after buying an additional 154,803 shares in the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of International Bancshares in the second quarter worth approximately $5,582,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of International Bancshares by 2.1% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,075,665 shares of the bank’s stock worth $260,889,000 after acquiring an additional 124,473 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in shares of International Bancshares by 28.5% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 413,223 shares of the bank’s stock worth $18,322,000 after acquiring an additional 91,636 shares during the last quarter. Finally, EJF Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of International Bancshares in the first quarter worth approximately $3,599,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.58% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:IBOC opened at $45.65 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.76. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $41.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.76 and a beta of 1.23. International Bancshares Co. has a 1 year low of $28.82 and a 1 year high of $53.06.

International Bancshares Corp. is a financial holding company, which provides banking services for commercial, consumer, and international customers of South, Central, and Southeast Texas and the State of Oklahoma. It engages in the business of banking, including the acceptance of checking and savings deposits and the making of commercial, real estate, personal, home improvement, automobile and other installment and term loans.

