Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio Buys 18,528 Shares of Switch, Inc. (NYSE:SWCH)

Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its stake in Switch, Inc. (NYSE:SWCH) by 39.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 65,418 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 18,528 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio’s holdings in Switch were worth $1,381,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Glenmede Trust Co. NA raised its position in shares of Switch by 1.3% in the first quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 49,187 shares of the company’s stock valued at $799,000 after purchasing an additional 632 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Switch by 5.4% in the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 18,010 shares of the company’s stock valued at $380,000 after purchasing an additional 924 shares during the period. State of Wisconsin Investment Board raised its position in shares of Switch by 13.1% in the first quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 11,349 shares of the company’s stock valued at $185,000 after purchasing an additional 1,312 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in shares of Switch by 18.6% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 10,081 shares of the company’s stock valued at $177,000 after purchasing an additional 1,580 shares during the period. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its position in shares of Switch by 48.9% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 5,006 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,000 after purchasing an additional 1,644 shares during the period. 47.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, major shareholder Stella Roy sold 250,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.24, for a total value of $6,310,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Teresa A. Borden sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.39, for a total transaction of $2,639,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 1,571,526 shares of company stock valued at $39,805,213. Corporate insiders own 29.18% of the company’s stock.

SWCH stock opened at $24.03 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.48. Switch, Inc. has a one year low of $13.38 and a one year high of $27.03. The stock has a market cap of $5.81 billion, a PE ratio of 109.23 and a beta of 0.69. The business has a 50 day moving average of $25.36.

Switch (NYSE:SWCH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.03). Switch had a return on equity of 4.62% and a net margin of 5.23%. The company had revenue of $158.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $159.58 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.05 EPS. Switch’s quarterly revenue was up 22.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Switch, Inc. will post 0.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 19th will be paid a $0.052 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 18th. This represents a $0.21 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.87%. Switch’s dividend payout ratio is presently 100.00%.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Switch from $20.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Switch from $23.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Switch from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Switch from $21.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Switch from $23.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Switch has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $25.82.

Switch, Inc (Nevada) engages in the provision of technology infrastructure. It specializes in the development of digital platforms for digital media companies, cloud and managed service providers, financial institutions, and telecommunications providers. The firm’s products include Switch CONNECT and Switch SAFE.

