Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio Buys 11,789 Shares of Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:GO)

Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its stake in shares of Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:GO) by 30.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 50,774 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,789 shares during the quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio owned 0.05% of Grocery Outlet worth $1,760,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Capital Analysts LLC purchased a new position in shares of Grocery Outlet during the first quarter worth approximately $126,000. Amundi purchased a new position in shares of Grocery Outlet during the second quarter worth approximately $144,000. Precision Wealth Strategies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Grocery Outlet during the second quarter worth approximately $205,000. Lombard Odier Asset Management USA Corp purchased a new position in shares of Grocery Outlet during the first quarter worth approximately $221,000. Finally, Equitable Trust Co. purchased a new position in shares of Grocery Outlet during the second quarter worth approximately $261,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.07% of the company’s stock.

Get Grocery Outlet alerts:

In other news, Director Thomas F. Herman sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.50, for a total transaction of $49,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 14,883 shares in the company, valued at approximately $364,633.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 6,000 shares of company stock worth $150,500. Insiders own 11.80% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. MKM Partners downgraded shares of Grocery Outlet from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $29.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. DA Davidson decreased their target price on shares of Grocery Outlet from $43.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Telsey Advisory Group decreased their target price on shares of Grocery Outlet from $38.00 to $30.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Grocery Outlet from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $24.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Grocery Outlet from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $31.50.

Shares of Grocery Outlet stock opened at $22.93 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.88, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $23.70. The stock has a market cap of $2.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.60, a P/E/G ratio of 5.01 and a beta of -0.18. Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. has a 12-month low of $21.01 and a 12-month high of $46.58.

Grocery Outlet (NASDAQ:GO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 9th. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $775.54 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $774.31 million. Grocery Outlet had a net margin of 3.33% and a return on equity of 12.73%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.42 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. will post 0.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Grocery Outlet Company Profile

Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. engages in the operation of retail stores in the United States. It offers name-brand consumables and fresh products through a network of independently operated stores. The company was founded by Jim Read in 1946 and is headquartered in Emeryville, CA.

Featured Article: Return on Investment (ROI) Defined, Explained

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:GO).

Receive News & Ratings for Grocery Outlet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Grocery Outlet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.