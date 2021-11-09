Royal Bank of Canada Raises Holdings in Magnolia Oil & Gas Co. (NYSE:MGY)

Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas Co. (NYSE:MGY) by 7.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,267,241 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 85,310 shares during the quarter. Royal Bank of Canada’s holdings in Magnolia Oil & Gas were worth $19,809,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MGY. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas by 3.3% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 558,036 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,407,000 after buying an additional 17,783 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC lifted its position in Magnolia Oil & Gas by 39.3% in the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 128,562 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,476,000 after purchasing an additional 36,242 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp acquired a new stake in Magnolia Oil & Gas in the first quarter valued at about $389,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP acquired a new stake in Magnolia Oil & Gas in the first quarter valued at about $4,101,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in Magnolia Oil & Gas by 32.2% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 872,008 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,011,000 after purchasing an additional 212,327 shares during the period. 96.10% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Magnolia Oil & Gas news, Director John B. Walker sold 5,000,000 shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.50, for a total value of $92,500,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director John B. Walker sold 7,500,000 shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.38, for a total transaction of $122,850,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 4.70% of the company’s stock.

MGY has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Truist Financial upgraded shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas to a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, August 30th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas from $18.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. TheStreet upgraded shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Truist Securities lifted their price target on shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas from $19.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $19.38.

Shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas stock opened at $21.06 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.98 and a quick ratio of 1.86. Magnolia Oil & Gas Co. has a 1 year low of $4.70 and a 1 year high of $22.09. The company has a market capitalization of $4.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.54 and a beta of 2.47. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $18.60 and a 200 day moving average price of $15.50.

Magnolia Oil & Gas (NYSE:MGY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 31st. The company reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.06. Magnolia Oil & Gas had a return on equity of 35.78% and a net margin of 33.08%. The firm had revenue of $283.58 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $278.35 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.06 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 134.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Magnolia Oil & Gas Co. will post 2.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Magnolia Oil & Gas Profile

Magnolia Oil & Gas Corp. engages in oil and gas exploration and production business. It operates assets located in the Eagle Ford Shale and Austin Chalk formations in South Texas. The company was founded on July 31, 2018 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

