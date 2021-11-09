Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio Has $1.96 Million Stock Holdings in Independence Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:IRT)

Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio trimmed its stake in shares of Independence Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:IRT) by 8.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 107,385 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 10,046 shares during the quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio owned approximately 0.10% of Independence Realty Trust worth $1,958,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Independence Realty Trust during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. USA Financial Portformulas Corp bought a new stake in Independence Realty Trust during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $68,000. Schroder Investment Management Group bought a new stake in Independence Realty Trust during the 1st quarter worth approximately $99,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in Independence Realty Trust by 13.5% during the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 7,577 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $139,000 after acquiring an additional 899 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. grew its holdings in Independence Realty Trust by 7.2% during the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 8,416 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $153,000 after acquiring an additional 565 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.65% of the company’s stock.

Independence Realty Trust stock opened at $24.44 on Tuesday. Independence Realty Trust, Inc. has a 12-month low of $12.76 and a 12-month high of $24.77. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $21.33 and its 200 day moving average is $19.31. The company has a market capitalization of $2.57 billion, a PE ratio of 30.25, a PEG ratio of 15.31 and a beta of 0.94.

Independence Realty Trust (NYSE:IRT) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.09). Independence Realty Trust had a net margin of 12.85% and a return on equity of 4.00%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.20 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Independence Realty Trust, Inc. will post 0.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, October 1st were given a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 30th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.96%. Independence Realty Trust’s payout ratio is presently 165.52%.

A number of research firms have weighed in on IRT. KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of Independence Realty Trust from $22.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Independence Realty Trust from $19.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. TheStreet raised shares of Independence Realty Trust from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, July 26th. B. Riley reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Independence Realty Trust in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Independence Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Independence Realty Trust has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $19.31.

Independence Realty Trust Company Profile

Independence Realty Trust, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which acquires, owns, operates, improves and manages multifamily apartment communities across non-gateway U.S. markets. It aims to provide stockholders risk-adjusted returns through diligent portfolio management, operational performance and consistent return of capital through distributions and capital appreciation.

