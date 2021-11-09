Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Has $27.10 Million Holdings in 1Life Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:ONEM)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in 1Life Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:ONEM) by 14.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 819,619 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 105,538 shares during the quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in 1Life Healthcare were worth $27,097,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of ONEM. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its stake in 1Life Healthcare by 5.1% during the first quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 80,707 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,154,000 after acquiring an additional 3,890 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP acquired a new position in 1Life Healthcare during the first quarter worth about $1,125,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in 1Life Healthcare by 19.9% during the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 912,347 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,654,000 after acquiring an additional 151,482 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its stake in 1Life Healthcare by 16.7% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 201,007 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,855,000 after acquiring an additional 28,702 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Weld Capital Management LLC raised its stake in 1Life Healthcare by 15.8% during the first quarter. Weld Capital Management LLC now owns 7,546 shares of the company’s stock worth $295,000 after acquiring an additional 1,028 shares in the last quarter. 88.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of ONEM stock opened at $22.69 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $22.39 and its 200 day simple moving average is $28.81. 1Life Healthcare, Inc. has a one year low of $19.10 and a one year high of $59.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.13 billion, a PE ratio of -29.09 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 4.89 and a quick ratio of 4.86.

1Life Healthcare (NASDAQ:ONEM) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported ($0.51) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.35) by ($0.16). 1Life Healthcare had a negative net margin of 22.60% and a negative return on equity of 20.62%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.13) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that 1Life Healthcare, Inc. will post -1.31 earnings per share for the current year.

In other 1Life Healthcare news, Director David P. Kennedy sold 2,778 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.72, for a total transaction of $68,672.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 9.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

ONEM has been the subject of several research analyst reports. KeyCorp lowered their target price on 1Life Healthcare from $38.00 to $30.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on 1Life Healthcare from $39.00 to $34.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Barclays initiated coverage on 1Life Healthcare in a report on Thursday, August 12th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $32.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup reduced their price target on 1Life Healthcare from $46.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Finally, SVB Leerink boosted their price target on 1Life Healthcare from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, 1Life Healthcare has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $38.88.

1Life Healthcare Company Profile

1Life Healthcare, Inc operates a membership-based primary care platform under the One Medical brand. The company has developed a healthcare membership model based on direct consumer enrollment, as well as employer sponsorship. Its membership model includes seamless access to digital health services paired with inviting in-office care routinely covered under health insurance programs.

