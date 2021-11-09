Ceres Power (OTCMKTS:CPWHF) Now Covered by Analysts at HSBC

Stock analysts at HSBC began coverage on shares of Ceres Power (OTCMKTS:CPWHF) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set a “reduce” rating on the stock.

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Ceres Power in a research note on Tuesday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

CPWHF opened at $16.08 on Tuesday. Ceres Power has a 12-month low of $9.75 and a 12-month high of $22.34. The company’s 50 day moving average is $15.65 and its 200 day moving average is $14.99.

Ceres Power Holding plc engages in development and commercialization of fuel cell technology. It offers its product under the Steel Cell brand. The company was founded in May 2001 and is headquartered in Horsham, the United Kingdom.

