Citigroup Initiates Coverage on Pro Medicus (OTCMKTS:PMCUF)

Citigroup started coverage on shares of Pro Medicus (OTCMKTS:PMCUF) in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm set a “sell” rating on the stock.

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Pro Medicus from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $54.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday, September 3rd.

PMCUF opened at $45.64 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $41.50 and a 200-day simple moving average of $40.39. Pro Medicus has a fifty-two week low of $21.35 and a fifty-two week high of $48.81.

Pro Medicus Limited provides radiology information systems (RIS), picture archiving and communication systems (PACS), and advanced visualization solutions in Australia, Europe, and North America. It offers medical software for practice management; integration products; Promedicus.net secure email; healthcare software that provides radiologist and clinicians with advanced visualization capability for viewing 2-D, 3-D, and 4-D medical images; and PACS/Digital imaging software.

