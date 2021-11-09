Warpaint London PLC (W7L) to Issue Dividend of GBX 2.50 on November 26th

Warpaint London PLC (LON:W7L) declared a dividend on Wednesday, September 22nd, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, November 11th will be given a dividend of GBX 2.50 ($0.03) per share on Friday, November 26th. This represents a yield of 1.16%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 11th. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.

W7L stock opened at GBX 167 ($2.18) on Tuesday. Warpaint London has a 1 year low of GBX 63 ($0.82) and a 1 year high of GBX 240 ($3.14). The company has a market cap of £128.18 million and a P/E ratio of 330.00. The firm has a 50-day moving average of GBX 189.32 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 165.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.41, a current ratio of 3.79 and a quick ratio of 1.77.

Separately, Shore Capital reaffirmed a “house stock” rating on shares of Warpaint London in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd.

Warpaint London PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides color cosmetics. It operates through two segments, Branded and Close-Out. The company offers eye, face make-up, lip, and nail products; gift products; accessories and sets; brushes; and others. It also provides supply chain management services; and operates as a wholesaler.

