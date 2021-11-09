Royal Dutch Shell plc (RDSB) to Issue Dividend of $0.24 on December 20th

Royal Dutch Shell plc (LON:RDSB) announced a dividend on Thursday, October 28th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, November 11th will be given a dividend of $0.24 per share on Monday, December 20th. This represents a yield of 0.99%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 11th. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.

RDSB opened at GBX 1,696.40 ($22.16) on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 1,607.17 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 1,457.03. The company has a market cap of £193.22 billion and a PE ratio of 38.50. Royal Dutch Shell has a 1 year low of GBX 1,038.60 ($13.57) and a 1 year high of GBX 1,813.40 ($23.69). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 57.23, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 1.26.

Several analysts have issued reports on RDSB shares. Royal Bank of Canada set a GBX 2,350 ($30.70) price objective on shares of Royal Dutch Shell in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a GBX 2,500 ($32.66) price objective on shares of Royal Dutch Shell in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Berenberg Bank reduced their target price on Royal Dutch Shell from GBX 2,150 ($28.09) to GBX 2,100 ($27.44) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a GBX 2,300 ($30.05) target price on Royal Dutch Shell in a research note on Monday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a GBX 1,871 ($24.44) target price on Royal Dutch Shell in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, Royal Dutch Shell currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 2,148.64 ($28.07).

Royal Dutch Shell plc operates as an energy and petrochemical company worldwide. The company operates through Integrated Gas, Upstream, Oil Products, Chemicals segments. It explores for and extracts crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids; markets and transports oil and gas; produces gas-to-liquids fuels and other products; and operates upstream and midstream infrastructure necessary to deliver gas to market.

