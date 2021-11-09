Amalgamated Bank Has $1.92 Million Stock Holdings in SPS Commerce, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPSC)

Amalgamated Bank grew its position in shares of SPS Commerce, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPSC) by 258.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 19,229 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 13,867 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank owned approximately 0.05% of SPS Commerce worth $1,920,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new position in shares of SPS Commerce in the first quarter worth $2,086,000. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of SPS Commerce by 7.3% during the second quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 5,099 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $509,000 after purchasing an additional 346 shares in the last quarter. Nicholas Company Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of SPS Commerce during the second quarter valued at about $5,281,000. US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in shares of SPS Commerce by 8.5% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 49,212 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $4,914,000 after acquiring an additional 3,873 shares during the period. Finally, IHT Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPS Commerce in the first quarter worth approximately $563,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.11% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on SPSC. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $150.00 target price (up from $120.00) on shares of SPS Commerce in a report on Wednesday, September 1st. Loop Capital upped their price target on SPS Commerce from $175.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on SPS Commerce from $130.00 to $167.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 21st. JMP Securities upped their price target on SPS Commerce from $130.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on SPS Commerce from $130.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $166.89.

Shares of SPSC opened at $146.91 on Tuesday. SPS Commerce, Inc. has a one year low of $87.20 and a one year high of $174.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 119.13 and a beta of 0.72. The business has a fifty day moving average of $154.01 and a 200 day moving average of $120.90.

SPS Commerce (NASDAQ:SPSC) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The software maker reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.05. SPS Commerce had a return on equity of 10.19% and a net margin of 12.38%. The company had revenue of $97.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $97.41 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.29 earnings per share. SPS Commerce’s quarterly revenue was up 23.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that SPS Commerce, Inc. will post 1.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Kimberly K. Nelson sold 3,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.08, for a total value of $365,056.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Philip Soran sold 1,502 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total transaction of $225,300.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

SPS Commerce Profile

SPS Commerce, Inc provides cloud-based supply chain management services. The firm serves retailers, suppliers, grocers, distributors and logistics firms to orchestrate the management of item data, order fulfillment, inventory control and sales analytics across all channels. Its SPS Commerce cloud services platform offers Trading Partner Community, Fulfillment, Assortment, Analytics, Sourcing, and Other Trading Partner Solutions.

