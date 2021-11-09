Amalgamated Bank Buys Shares of 33,429 Kulicke and Soffa Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:KLIC)

Amalgamated Bank bought a new stake in Kulicke and Soffa Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:KLIC) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 33,429 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,046,000. Amalgamated Bank owned about 0.05% of Kulicke and Soffa Industries at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $38,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $100,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries by 116.1% in the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,178 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $106,000 after purchasing an additional 1,170 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $108,000. Institutional investors own 94.47% of the company’s stock.

In related news, VP Stephen Ray Drake sold 1,199 shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.71, for a total transaction of $89,577.29. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 12,930 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $966,000.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

KLIC has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Kulicke and Soffa Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $61.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. B. Riley lifted their price target on Kulicke and Soffa Industries from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 17th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on Kulicke and Soffa Industries from $72.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 24th. Craig Hallum lifted their price target on Kulicke and Soffa Industries from $64.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Finally, DA Davidson lifted their price target on Kulicke and Soffa Industries from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 24th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $82.40.

Shares of KLIC stock opened at $58.15 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $60.92 and a 200 day moving average price of $57.90. The stock has a market cap of $3.60 billion, a PE ratio of 13.40 and a beta of 1.27. Kulicke and Soffa Industries, Inc. has a 1 year low of $27.76 and a 1 year high of $75.29.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 23rd will be issued a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 22nd. This is a boost from Kulicke and Soffa Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.17%. Kulicke and Soffa Industries’s payout ratio is currently 14.21%.

About Kulicke and Soffa Industries

Kulicke & Soffa Industries, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of tools used to assemble semiconductor devices. It operates through the Capital Equipment and APS segments. The Capital Equipment segment consists of ball bonders, wedge bonders, advanced packaging, and electronic assembly solutions.

