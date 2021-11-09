Amalgamated Bank Buys 57,327 Shares of Patterson Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDCO)

Amalgamated Bank lifted its stake in shares of Patterson Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDCO) by 754.4% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 64,926 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 57,327 shares during the quarter. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in Patterson Companies were worth $1,973,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in Patterson Companies by 391.2% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 835 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 665 shares during the period. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in Patterson Companies during the 2nd quarter worth $39,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its position in Patterson Companies by 89.8% during the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,346 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 637 shares during the period. Amundi bought a new position in Patterson Companies during the 2nd quarter worth $79,000. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in shares of Patterson Companies by 157.9% during the 2nd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 3,095 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,000 after purchasing an additional 1,895 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.12% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Patterson Companies from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $31.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Patterson Companies currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $33.00.

NASDAQ:PDCO opened at $33.28 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $31.63 and its 200 day simple moving average is $31.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.24 billion, a PE ratio of 19.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. Patterson Companies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $26.52 and a twelve month high of $37.37.

Patterson Companies (NASDAQ:PDCO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 1st. The company reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.06. Patterson Companies had a return on equity of 20.74% and a net margin of 2.64%. The firm had revenue of $1.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.46 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.33 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Patterson Companies, Inc. will post 2.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 22nd were issued a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 21st. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.13%. Patterson Companies’s payout ratio is currently 54.45%.

Patterson Cos., Inc engages in dental and animal health supplies. It operates through the following segments: Dental, Animal Health, and Corporate. The Dental segment provides consumable dental products, equipment and software, turnkey digital solutions an value-added services to dentists and dental laboratories.

