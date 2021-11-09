Amalgamated Bank Has $2.19 Million Stock Holdings in Sun Communities, Inc. (NYSE:SUI)

Amalgamated Bank increased its holdings in Sun Communities, Inc. (NYSE:SUI) by 184.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,757 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,274 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in Sun Communities were worth $2,187,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Seeyond increased its holdings in shares of Sun Communities by 0.4% during the second quarter. Seeyond now owns 11,639 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,994,000 after buying an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Sun Communities by 8.1% during the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 990 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $170,000 after buying an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Sun Communities by 0.9% during the second quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 8,768 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,508,000 after buying an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Sun Communities by 5.8% during the first quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,527 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $229,000 after buying an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Creative Planning increased its holdings in shares of Sun Communities by 3.8% during the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 2,508 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $430,000 after buying an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. 94.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Sun Communities alerts:

SUI opened at $194.48 on Tuesday. Sun Communities, Inc. has a one year low of $135.01 and a one year high of $209.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 2.16 and a quick ratio of 2.16. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $196.20 and its 200-day simple moving average is $184.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 59.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 0.59.

Sun Communities (NYSE:SUI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 24th. The real estate investment trust reported $2.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.99. Sun Communities had a net margin of 17.73% and a return on equity of 5.76%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.60 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Sun Communities, Inc. will post 6.47 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 30th were paid a $0.83 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $3.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.71%. Sun Communities’s payout ratio is presently 65.23%.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Sun Communities from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $219.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Barclays began coverage on shares of Sun Communities in a report on Wednesday, September 1st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $232.00 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $186.57.

In other Sun Communities news, CEO Gary A. Shiffman acquired 129,486 shares of Sun Communities stock in a transaction on Monday, August 16th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $197.42 per share, with a total value of $25,563,126.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 2.72% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Sun Communities Company Profile

Sun Communities, Inc provides real estate management services. The firm operates through the following segments: Real Property Operations and Home Sales and Rentals. The Real Property Operations segment owns, operates, and develops manufacture housing communities and recreational vehicle communities throughout the United States and is in the business of acquiring, operating, and expanding manufactured housing and recreational vehicle communities.

Recommended Story: Does a trade war provide a risk to the global economy?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SUI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sun Communities, Inc. (NYSE:SUI).

Receive News & Ratings for Sun Communities Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sun Communities and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.