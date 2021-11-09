Amalgamated Bank Has $2.22 Million Stock Holdings in Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. (NYSE:BAH)

Amalgamated Bank grew its position in Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. (NYSE:BAH) by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 26,069 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,031 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in Booz Allen Hamilton were worth $2,221,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of BAH. Stifel Financial Corp grew its position in Booz Allen Hamilton by 1.2% in the first quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 27,408 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,207,000 after purchasing an additional 314 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,049,945 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $84,554,000 after buying an additional 40,848 shares during the period. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 25,150 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,025,000 after buying an additional 350 shares during the period. HRT Financial LP boosted its holdings in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton by 824.6% during the 1st quarter. HRT Financial LP now owns 23,412 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,885,000 after buying an additional 20,880 shares during the period. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in Booz Allen Hamilton by 5.1% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 133,262 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $10,732,000 after purchasing an additional 6,420 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.27% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BAH opened at $87.73 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $11.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.38, a P/E/G ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 0.73. Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. has a 1-year low of $75.15 and a 1-year high of $100.26. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $81.66 and its 200 day simple moving average is $83.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.64, a current ratio of 1.68 and a quick ratio of 1.68.

Booz Allen Hamilton (NYSE:BAH) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The business services provider reported $1.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $2.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.14 billion. Booz Allen Hamilton had a net margin of 7.40% and a return on equity of 55.43%. The business’s revenue was up 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.03 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. will post 4.25 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 2nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.37 per share. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.69%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 12th. Booz Allen Hamilton’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.66%.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on BAH shares. Truist Securities boosted their target price on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from $80.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $86.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, October 4th. Truist upped their price objective on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from $80.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Cowen upped their price objective on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from $93.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 16th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from $96.00 to $99.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $92.00.

Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corp. engages in the provision of management and technology consulting services. It offers analytics, digital solutions, engineering, and cyber expertise. The company was founded by Edwin Booz in 1914 and is headquartered in McLean, VA.

