UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. Sells 1,320 Shares of Westlake Chemical Co. (NYSE:WLK)

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. cut its stake in shares of Westlake Chemical Co. (NYSE:WLK) by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 128,326 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 1,320 shares during the quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc.’s holdings in Westlake Chemical were worth $11,561,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. FORA Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Westlake Chemical during the second quarter valued at $154,000. PDT Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Westlake Chemical during the second quarter valued at $899,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. boosted its position in shares of Westlake Chemical by 223.2% during the second quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 193,903 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $17,469,000 after buying an additional 133,903 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its position in shares of Westlake Chemical by 136.5% during the second quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 130,930 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $11,795,000 after buying an additional 75,572 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Westlake Chemical during the second quarter valued at $65,000. 26.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

WLK has been the topic of several research reports. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on Westlake Chemical in a research report on Monday, September 13th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $109.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut Westlake Chemical from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $90.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, September 20th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Westlake Chemical from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Bank of America raised Westlake Chemical from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $97.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Monday, October 18th. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on Westlake Chemical from $102.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Westlake Chemical has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $110.69.

Shares of WLK opened at $99.98 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $93.51 and its 200 day moving average is $92.68. The company has a market capitalization of $12.78 billion, a PE ratio of 8.72 and a beta of 1.40. Westlake Chemical Co. has a 12-month low of $70.68 and a 12-month high of $106.47. The company has a current ratio of 2.99, a quick ratio of 2.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48.

Westlake Chemical (NYSE:WLK) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The specialty chemicals company reported $4.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.96 by $0.73. The company had revenue of $3.06 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.72 billion. Westlake Chemical had a return on equity of 21.46% and a net margin of 14.50%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.60 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Westlake Chemical Co. will post 13.58 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 8th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 24th were paid a dividend of $0.2975 per share. This represents a $1.19 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 23rd. This is an increase from Westlake Chemical’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. Westlake Chemical’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 51.97%.

In other news, CEO Albert Chao acquired 3,000 shares of Westlake Chemical stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 11th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $86.21 per share, with a total value of $258,630.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 441,939 shares in the company, valued at approximately $38,099,561.19. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Mark Steven Bender sold 6,356 shares of Westlake Chemical stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.80, for a total value of $627,972.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 73.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Westlake Chemical Profile

Westlake Chemical Corp. manufactures and markets petrochemicals, polymers and fabricated building products. It operates through the following segments: Olefins and Vinyls. The Olefins segment manufactures ethylene, polyethylene and styrene and associated co-products at the manufacturing facility in Lake Charles and polyethylene at the Longview facility.

