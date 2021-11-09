UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. Buys 1,493 Shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:WH)

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:WH) by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 163,433 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,493 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. owned approximately 0.17% of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts worth $11,815,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in WH. FFT Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 131.7% in the 2nd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 563 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 320 shares in the last quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise acquired a new position in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts in the 2nd quarter valued at $60,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC lifted its position in shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 116.2% during the 2nd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 895 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after acquiring an additional 481 shares during the period. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 740.7% during the 2nd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 908 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.12% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:WH opened at $85.20 on Tuesday. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc. has a 1 year low of $51.96 and a 1 year high of $89.48. The company has a market cap of $7.94 billion, a PE ratio of 42.60 and a beta of 1.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.84, a current ratio of 1.60 and a quick ratio of 1.60. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $78.69 and its 200 day moving average is $74.74.

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:WH) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $1.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $463.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $462.81 million. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts had a return on equity of 23.01% and a net margin of 12.81%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 37.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.36 EPS. Analysts expect that Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc. will post 2.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th were issued a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.13%. This is a boost from Wyndham Hotels & Resorts’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 14th. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts’s dividend payout ratio is presently 93.20%.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on WH. Loop Capital started coverage on Wyndham Hotels & Resorts in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $99.00 target price for the company. TheStreet raised Wyndham Hotels & Resorts from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Truist increased their price target on Wyndham Hotels & Resorts from $83.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Wyndham Hotels & Resorts from $83.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 18th. Finally, Truist Securities raised their target price on Wyndham Hotels & Resorts from $83.00 to $91.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $87.38.

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc engages in the franchise and operation of hotels under the Wyndham brand. It operates through the following segments: Hotel Franchising and Hotel Management. The Hotel Franchising segment offers licenses of brand names and associated trademarks to hotel owners under long-term franchise agreements.

