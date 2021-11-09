Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD Cuts Holdings in Covetrus, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVET)

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD trimmed its position in Covetrus, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVET) by 16.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,387,316 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,216,969 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD’s holdings in Covetrus were worth $172,458,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Covetrus in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $78,000. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in Covetrus in the second quarter worth $141,000. Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new position in Covetrus in the second quarter worth $206,000. LMR Partners LLP bought a new position in Covetrus in the 2nd quarter valued at $233,000. Finally, Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP purchased a new stake in shares of Covetrus during the 2nd quarter valued at $249,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.70% of the company’s stock.

Get Covetrus alerts:

CVET has been the subject of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Covetrus from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. Raymond James reduced their price objective on shares of Covetrus from $37.00 to $27.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of Covetrus in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $29.00 price target for the company. Guggenheim upgraded Covetrus from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, July 12th. Finally, Barclays dropped their price target on Covetrus from $46.00 to $38.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Covetrus presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $31.00.

Shares of CVET stock opened at $20.05 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $20.19. Covetrus, Inc. has a 12-month low of $17.59 and a 12-month high of $40.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.89. The company has a market capitalization of $2.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -48.90 and a beta of 2.08.

Covetrus Company Profile

Covetrus, Inc engages in developing technologies and services for animal health industry. It also provides products, software, and services to help drive improved patient health, strong client relationships and successful financial outcomes for veterinary professionals. The firm geographically operates through the segments: North America, Europe and Asia Pacific (APAC) & Emerging Markets.

Further Reading: What is a resistance level?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CVET? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Covetrus, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVET).

Receive News & Ratings for Covetrus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Covetrus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.