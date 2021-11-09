Sprague Resources (NYSE:SRLP) Downgraded by TheStreet to “D+”

Sprague Resources (NYSE:SRLP) was downgraded by research analysts at TheStreet from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a note issued to investors on Friday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Sprague Resources from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 7th.
Shares of NYSE SRLP opened at $16.90 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $19.01 and its 200-day moving average price is $22.51. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.50. The company has a market cap of $443.29 million, a PE ratio of 20.15 and a beta of 0.81. Sprague Resources has a 52-week low of $15.00 and a 52-week high of $29.43.
About Sprague Resources
Sprague Resources LP engages in the purchase, storage, distribution and sale of refined products and natural gas. It operates its business through the following segments: Refined Products, Natural Gas, Materials Handling, and Other Operations. The Refined Products segment offers refined products, such as heating oil, diesel, residual fuel oil, kerosene, jet fuel and gasoline.
