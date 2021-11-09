Sprague Resources (NYSE:SRLP) Downgraded by TheStreet to “D+”

Sprague Resources (NYSE:SRLP) was downgraded by research analysts at TheStreet from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a note issued to investors on Friday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Sprague Resources from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 7th.

Shares of NYSE SRLP opened at $16.90 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $19.01 and its 200-day moving average price is $22.51. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.50. The company has a market cap of $443.29 million, a PE ratio of 20.15 and a beta of 0.81. Sprague Resources has a 52-week low of $15.00 and a 52-week high of $29.43.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sprague Resources in the second quarter worth approximately $379,000. Tortoise Index Solutions LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sprague Resources in the second quarter worth approximately $223,000. Vident Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new position in Sprague Resources during the second quarter valued at approximately $223,000. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new position in Sprague Resources during the first quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Sprague Resources by 295.7% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 43,848 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,111,000 after purchasing an additional 32,766 shares in the last quarter. 1.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Sprague Resources

Sprague Resources LP engages in the purchase, storage, distribution and sale of refined products and natural gas. It operates its business through the following segments: Refined Products, Natural Gas, Materials Handling, and Other Operations. The Refined Products segment offers refined products, such as heating oil, diesel, residual fuel oil, kerosene, jet fuel and gasoline.

