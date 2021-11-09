Credit Suisse Group Analysts Give ProSiebenSat.1 Media (ETR:PSM) a €11.30 Price Target

ProSiebenSat.1 Media (ETR:PSM) has been assigned a €11.30 ($13.29) target price by equities researchers at Credit Suisse Group in a research report issued on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Credit Suisse Group’s target price points to a potential downside of 24.57% from the company’s current price.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on PSM. Nord/LB set a €21.00 ($24.71) price target on ProSiebenSat.1 Media in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €26.00 ($30.59) price target on ProSiebenSat.1 Media in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Barclays set a €18.50 ($21.76) target price on ProSiebenSat.1 Media in a research note on Friday. Kepler Capital Markets set a €22.00 ($25.88) target price on ProSiebenSat.1 Media in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €21.00 ($24.71) target price on ProSiebenSat.1 Media in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, ProSiebenSat.1 Media currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of €19.66 ($23.13).

Shares of ETR:PSM opened at €14.98 ($17.62) on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.39 billion and a P/E ratio of 6.89. ProSiebenSat.1 Media has a 1 year low of €11.01 ($12.95) and a 1 year high of €19.00 ($22.35). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 158.90, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is €15.60 and its 200 day simple moving average is €16.52.

ProSiebenSat.1 Media SE, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a media company in Europe. It operates through four segments: Seven.One Entertainment Group, ParshipMeet Group, NuCom Group, and Red Arrow Studios. The Seven.One Entertainment Group segment operates free TV stations and digital paltforms, such as SAT.1, ProSieben, kabel eins, sixx, SAT.1 Gold, ProSieben MAXX, and kabel eins Doku, as well as distributes ProSiebenSat.1 HD stations.

