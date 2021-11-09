UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. Buys Shares of 136,197 JPMorgan BetaBuilders MSCI US REIT ETF (BATS:BBRE)

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. bought a new position in shares of JPMorgan BetaBuilders MSCI US REIT ETF (BATS:BBRE) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 136,197 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,052,000.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its stake in shares of JPMorgan BetaBuilders MSCI US REIT ETF by 16.0% during the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 856 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares during the period. Sound Income Strategies LLC grew its holdings in JPMorgan BetaBuilders MSCI US REIT ETF by 11.1% during the 2nd quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 1,456 shares of the company’s stock valued at $140,000 after buying an additional 146 shares in the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new stake in shares of JPMorgan BetaBuilders MSCI US REIT ETF during the second quarter valued at about $30,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan BetaBuilders MSCI US REIT ETF by 17.2% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 5,830 shares of the company’s stock worth $558,000 after buying an additional 854 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Riverpoint Wealth Management Holdings LLC lifted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan BetaBuilders MSCI US REIT ETF by 29.1% in the second quarter. Riverpoint Wealth Management Holdings LLC now owns 6,266 shares of the company’s stock worth $600,000 after buying an additional 1,411 shares in the last quarter.

BBRE stock opened at $105.10 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $101.31 and a 200 day moving average of $98.37.

