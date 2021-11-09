Ingredion Incorporated (NYSE:INGR) Shares Sold by UBS Asset Management Americas Inc.

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lessened its stake in Ingredion Incorporated (NYSE:INGR) by 4.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 139,079 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,870 shares during the quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. owned approximately 0.21% of Ingredion worth $12,587,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Ingredion in the 1st quarter valued at about $16,713,000. Polaris Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Ingredion by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Polaris Capital Management LLC now owns 534,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,390,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its stake in shares of Ingredion by 5.4% in the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 79,118 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,160,000 after purchasing an additional 4,073 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its stake in shares of Ingredion by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,000,254 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,523,000 after purchasing an additional 13,779 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. raised its stake in Ingredion by 3.4% during the second quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 273,537 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,755,000 after acquiring an additional 9,080 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.94% of the company’s stock.

Get Ingredion alerts:

NYSE INGR opened at $99.03 on Tuesday. Ingredion Incorporated has a 52 week low of $70.69 and a 52 week high of $99.31. The company has a current ratio of 1.88, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The stock has a market cap of $6.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.42 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $92.06 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $91.58.

Ingredion (NYSE:INGR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $1.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.22. Ingredion had a net margin of 2.45% and a return on equity of 17.13%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.77 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Ingredion Incorporated will post 6.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 25th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 4th were issued a $0.65 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 1st. This is a boost from Ingredion’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.64. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.63%. Ingredion’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 107.88%.

Several research firms recently weighed in on INGR. TheStreet lowered shares of Ingredion from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Ingredion from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $107.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Ingredion from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $93.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Ingredion from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $92.00 to $112.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Ingredion presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $107.25.

About Ingredion

Ingredion, Inc manufactures and sells sweetener, starches, nutrition ingredients, and biomaterial solutions derived from the wet milling and processing of corn and other starch based materials. Its activities include turning corn, tapioca, potatoes and other vegetables and fruits into value added ingredients and biomaterials for the food, beverage, paper and corrugating, brewing, and other industries.

Further Reading: 12b-1 Fees

Receive News & Ratings for Ingredion Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ingredion and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.