Allscripts Healthcare Solutions (NASDAQ:MDRX) PT Raised to $21.00

Allscripts Healthcare Solutions (NASDAQ:MDRX) had its price objective lifted by Canaccord Genuity from $18.00 to $21.00 in a research report report published on Monday, The Fly reports. Canaccord Genuity currently has a buy rating on the software maker’s stock.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Piper Sandler reaffirmed a neutral rating and set a $17.00 target price (up from $15.00) on shares of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Allscripts Healthcare Solutions from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $19.00 price target for the company. in a report on Friday, July 16th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Allscripts Healthcare Solutions from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, SVB Leerink increased their price target on Allscripts Healthcare Solutions from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $17.81.

Shares of NASDAQ:MDRX opened at $14.90 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $1.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.89, a P/E/G ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a quick ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. Allscripts Healthcare Solutions has a 12-month low of $11.40 and a 12-month high of $19.00. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $14.08 and a 200 day simple moving average of $16.10.

Allscripts Healthcare Solutions (NASDAQ:MDRX) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The software maker reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $369.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $376.09 million. Allscripts Healthcare Solutions had a return on equity of 6.81% and a net margin of 51.74%. Allscripts Healthcare Solutions’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.15 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Allscripts Healthcare Solutions will post 0.56 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Greg Garrison sold 77,381 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.02, for a total value of $1,162,262.62. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 47,813 shares in the company, valued at approximately $718,151.26. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 1.91% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new stake in shares of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions in the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. acquired a new position in Allscripts Healthcare Solutions during the 3rd quarter valued at about $31,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd boosted its stake in Allscripts Healthcare Solutions by 152.9% during the 1st quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 2,119 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 1,281 shares during the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Allscripts Healthcare Solutions during the 2nd quarter valued at about $89,000. Finally, Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in Allscripts Healthcare Solutions during the 2nd quarter valued at about $186,000. Institutional investors own 96.40% of the company’s stock.

Allscripts Healthcare Solutions Company Profile

Allscripts Healthcare Solutions, Inc engages in the provision of clinical, financial, and operational results services. It operates through the Provider and Veradigm segment. The Provider segment includes the hospitals and health systems, ambulatory, CarePort, FollowMyHealth, EPSiTM, EISClassics, and 2bPrecise strategic business units.

