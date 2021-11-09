Amedisys, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMED) Shares Sold by MetLife Investment Management LLC

MetLife Investment Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of Amedisys, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMED) by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,276 shares of the health services provider’s stock after selling 692 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Amedisys were worth $3,986,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of Amedisys by 13.4% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 370,789 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $45,703,000 after acquiring an additional 43,844 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership purchased a new stake in shares of Amedisys in the first quarter worth about $5,028,000. MML Investors Services LLC grew its holdings in Amedisys by 39.6% during the first quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 2,490 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $659,000 after acquiring an additional 706 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc. lifted its holdings in Amedisys by 6.5% in the first quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 1,731 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $458,000 after acquiring an additional 106 shares during the period. Finally, HRT Financial LP acquired a new stake in shares of Amedisys during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,618,000. 86.93% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Amedisys news, Director Bruce D. Perkins sold 11,511 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $183.00, for a total transaction of $2,106,513.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 29,380 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,376,540. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. SVB Leerink raised their price target on shares of Amedisys from $170.00 to $181.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Amedisys from $192.00 to $205.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Truist Securities lowered their price target on Amedisys from $255.00 to $190.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on Amedisys from $244.00 to $221.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Oppenheimer reduced their target price on Amedisys from $265.00 to $225.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $208.33.

Amedisys stock opened at $182.93 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.96 billion, a PE ratio of 27.47, a P/E/G ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 0.61. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $167.05. Amedisys, Inc. has a 12-month low of $137.82 and a 12-month high of $325.12.

Amedisys (NASDAQ:AMED) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The health services provider reported $1.53 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.37 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $553.49 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $568.55 million. Amedisys had a net margin of 9.98% and a return on equity of 24.15%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.24 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Amedisys, Inc. will post 5.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Amedisys declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase plan on Wednesday, August 4th that allows the company to repurchase $100.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the health services provider to buy up to 1.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Amedisys Profile

Amedisys, Inc engages in the provision of healthcare services. It operates through the following business segments: Home Health, Hospice, and Personal Care. The Home Health segment delivers services in the homes of individuals who may be recovering from an illness, injury, or surgery. The Hospice segment provides care that is designed to provide comfort and support for those who are facing a terminal illness.

