Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD Has $165.78 Million Holdings in Triumph Group, Inc. (NYSE:TGI)

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in shares of Triumph Group, Inc. (NYSE:TGI) by 6.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 7,989,488 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after acquiring an additional 475,058 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD owned 12.44% of Triumph Group worth $165,782,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. FMR LLC increased its stake in Triumph Group by 76.5% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,317,852 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $110,345,000 after purchasing an additional 2,305,219 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Triumph Group by 16.7% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,027,994 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $104,331,000 after purchasing an additional 717,808 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Triumph Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $9,285,000. One Fin Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Triumph Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $8,271,000. Finally, Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC lifted its position in Triumph Group by 18.4% in the 2nd quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 2,858,617 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $59,316,000 after acquiring an additional 443,898 shares in the last quarter. 90.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Triumph Group stock opened at $23.60 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $19.13. The company has a market capitalization of $1.52 billion, a PE ratio of -6.41, a P/E/G ratio of 16.90 and a beta of 3.11. Triumph Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $8.34 and a 52 week high of $24.53.

TGI has been the topic of a number of research reports. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Triumph Group from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Triumph Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $21.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. Finally, UBS Group raised shares of Triumph Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $18.14.

In related news, Director Richard A. Goglia sold 24,788 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.49, for a total value of $433,542.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Triumph Group Profile

Triumph Group, Inc engages in the designing, engineering, manufacturing, repairing and overhauling of aerospace and defense systems, components and structures. It operates through the following three segments: Triumph Integrated Systems, Triumph Aerospace Structures and Triumph Product Support. The Triumph Integrated Systems segment engages in designing, development and supporting proprietary components, subsystems and systems, as well as production of complex assemblies using external designs.

