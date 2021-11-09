Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG) Shares Sold by MetLife Investment Management LLC

MetLife Investment Management LLC lowered its stake in Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG) by 11.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 111,273 shares of the company’s stock after selling 15,030 shares during the quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Conagra Brands were worth $4,048,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Stephens Inc. AR lifted its stake in Conagra Brands by 56.0% during the first quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 19,956 shares of the company’s stock valued at $750,000 after buying an additional 7,165 shares in the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Conagra Brands by 10.3% in the 1st quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 8,971 shares of the company’s stock valued at $337,000 after purchasing an additional 837 shares during the period. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund increased its holdings in shares of Conagra Brands by 14.0% in the 1st quarter. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund now owns 146,706 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,516,000 after purchasing an additional 18,000 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its holdings in shares of Conagra Brands by 7.1% in the 1st quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 377,702 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,285,000 after purchasing an additional 25,169 shares during the period. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Conagra Brands by 16.1% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,060,968 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,889,000 after purchasing an additional 147,377 shares during the period. 83.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:CAG opened at $32.29 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 0.81. Conagra Brands, Inc. has a twelve month low of $32.11 and a twelve month high of $39.09. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $33.33 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $34.97. The company has a quick ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02.

Conagra Brands (NYSE:CAG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 6th. The company reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $2.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.53 billion. Conagra Brands had a return on equity of 13.92% and a net margin of 10.80%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.70 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Conagra Brands, Inc. will post 2.47 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 1st will be given a dividend of $0.3125 per share. This represents a $1.25 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 29th. Conagra Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 50.40%.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Citigroup dropped their target price on Conagra Brands from $42.00 to $37.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Conagra Brands in a report on Monday, September 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Conagra Brands from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $41.00 to $38.00 in a report on Friday, October 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Conagra Brands from $38.00 to $35.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Finally, Bank of America cut Conagra Brands from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $44.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Conagra Brands presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $37.00.

Conagra Brands, Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of processed and packaged foods. It operates through the following segments: Grocery and Snacks; Refrigerated and Frozen; International; and Foodservice. The Grocery and Snacks segment includes branded, shelf stable food products sold in various retail channels in the United States.

