MetLife Investment Management LLC Cuts Position in Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated (NYSE:RGA)

MetLife Investment Management LLC lessened its position in Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated (NYSE:RGA) by 6.9% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 33,971 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 2,512 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Reinsurance Group of America were worth $3,873,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of RGA. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Reinsurance Group of America by 9.3% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 24,507 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $3,479,000 after purchasing an additional 2,077 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership purchased a new stake in Reinsurance Group of America during the first quarter valued at approximately $6,566,000. MML Investors Services LLC increased its holdings in Reinsurance Group of America by 2.7% during the first quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 6,015 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $758,000 after buying an additional 159 shares during the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Reinsurance Group of America by 50.0% during the first quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 4,248 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $535,000 after buying an additional 1,416 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Andra AP fonden increased its holdings in Reinsurance Group of America by 14.6% during the first quarter. Andra AP fonden now owns 55,600 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $7,008,000 after buying an additional 7,100 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.43% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have commented on RGA shares. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of Reinsurance Group of America from $129.00 to $123.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Reinsurance Group of America from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the company from $137.00 to $138.00 in a research note on Monday, July 12th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of Reinsurance Group of America from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $142.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Reinsurance Group of America from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $117.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Reinsurance Group of America from $127.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $127.11.

RGA stock opened at $113.33 on Tuesday. Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated has a 52 week low of $103.50 and a 52 week high of $134.93. The company has a quick ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 0.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $116.31 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $118.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.00 and a beta of 1.22.

Reinsurance Group of America (NYSE:RGA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The insurance provider reported ($1.11) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.46 by ($3.57). The business had revenue of $4.04 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.79 billion. Reinsurance Group of America had a net margin of 3.61% and a return on equity of 1.49%. Reinsurance Group of America’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $3.51 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated will post 8.35 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 16th will be issued a $0.73 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 15th. This represents a $2.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.58%. Reinsurance Group of America’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.68%.

About Reinsurance Group of America

Reinsurance Group of America, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of traditional and non-traditional life and health reinsurance products. It operates through the following segments: U.S. and Latin America; Canada; Europe, Middle East, and Africa; Asia Pacific; and Corporate and Other.

