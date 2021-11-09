MetLife Investment Management LLC Sells 2,238 Shares of AGCO Co. (NYSE:AGCO)

MetLife Investment Management LLC decreased its position in shares of AGCO Co. (NYSE:AGCO) by 6.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 30,874 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 2,238 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC’s holdings in AGCO were worth $4,025,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Alaethes Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of AGCO in the second quarter worth $26,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in AGCO in the second quarter valued at about $49,000. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in AGCO in the second quarter valued at about $53,000. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators bought a new position in AGCO in the second quarter valued at about $85,000. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its position in AGCO by 1,244.4% in the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 726 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $94,000 after acquiring an additional 672 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.32% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on AGCO shares. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on AGCO from $159.00 to $155.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Bank of America lowered AGCO from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $154.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Monday, November 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group raised AGCO from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $161.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on AGCO from $151.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Finally, OTR Global lowered AGCO to a “positive” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $148.79.

Shares of NYSE AGCO opened at $126.03 on Tuesday. AGCO Co. has a one year low of $87.44 and a one year high of $158.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 0.58. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $127.96 and its 200-day moving average price is $132.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.50 billion, a PE ratio of 14.14, a P/E/G ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 1.33.

AGCO (NYSE:AGCO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The industrial products company reported $2.41 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.85 by $0.56. AGCO had a return on equity of 21.45% and a net margin of 7.01%. The firm had revenue of $2.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.86 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.09 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that AGCO Co. will post 9.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Monday, November 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 12th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.63%. AGCO’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 8.08%.

In related news, SVP Hans Bernd Veltmaat sold 5,050 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.28, for a total transaction of $698,314.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 125,590 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,366,585.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 17.40% of the company’s stock.

AGCO Company Profile

AGCO Corp. engages in the manufacture and distribution of agricultural equipment and related replacement parts. It operates through the following geographic segments: North America; South America; Europe and Middle East; and Asia, Pacific, and Africa. The Asia/Pacific/Africa segment includes the regions of Australia and New Zealand.

