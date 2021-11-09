MetLife Investment Management LLC Has $4.14 Million Stock Position in Paycom Software, Inc. (NYSE:PAYC)

MetLife Investment Management LLC lowered its position in Paycom Software, Inc. (NYSE:PAYC) by 2.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,390 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 306 shares during the quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Paycom Software were worth $4,140,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in PAYC. KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Paycom Software in the 1st quarter worth approximately $53,000. RE Advisers Corp bought a new position in shares of Paycom Software during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $53,000. Boit C F David bought a new position in Paycom Software in the 2nd quarter valued at $55,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its position in Paycom Software by 32.0% in the 2nd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 165 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CX Institutional raised its position in Paycom Software by 62.5% in the 2nd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 169 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.89% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE PAYC opened at $511.42 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $506.04 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $424.93. The company has a market cap of $30.70 billion, a PE ratio of 172.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.38 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. Paycom Software, Inc. has a twelve month low of $302.44 and a twelve month high of $558.97.

Paycom Software (NYSE:PAYC) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The software maker reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.32. Paycom Software had a return on equity of 22.57% and a net margin of 17.31%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.47 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Paycom Software, Inc. will post 3.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Jason D. Clark sold 1,400 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $485.96, for a total transaction of $680,344.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 15.90% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on Paycom Software in a research report on Monday, November 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $655.00 price objective for the company. KeyCorp lifted their target price on Paycom Software from $475.00 to $575.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. DA Davidson started coverage on Paycom Software in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $550.00 target price for the company. Barclays lifted their price objective on Paycom Software from $476.00 to $565.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on Paycom Software from $500.00 to $595.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $536.88.

Paycom Software, Inc provides comprehensive, cloud-based human capital management (HCM) software solutions delivered as Software-as-a-Service. It provides functionality and data analytics that businesses need to manage the complete employment life cycle from recruitment to retirement. Its solutions requires virtually no customization and is based on a core system of record maintained in a single database for all HCM functions, including talent acquisition, time and labor management, payroll, talent management and human resources management applications.

