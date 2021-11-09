MetLife Investment Management LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in Commerce Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBSH)

MetLife Investment Management LLC decreased its position in Commerce Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBSH) by 7.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 52,630 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 3,935 shares during the quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Commerce Bancshares were worth $3,924,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Commerce Bancshares during the 1st quarter valued at about $4,616,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Commerce Bancshares by 7.2% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 104,636 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,802,000 after purchasing an additional 7,018 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in Commerce Bancshares by 7.8% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 379,264 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,278,000 after acquiring an additional 27,470 shares in the last quarter. Isthmus Partners LLC bought a new stake in Commerce Bancshares during the second quarter worth about $130,000. Finally, Eqis Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Commerce Bancshares by 17.5% during the second quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 7,040 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $525,000 after acquiring an additional 1,048 shares in the last quarter. 65.95% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, EVP John K. Handy sold 2,125 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.84, for a total transaction of $154,785.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 3.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several research firms recently commented on CBSH. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on shares of Commerce Bancshares from $75.00 to $67.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 11th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Commerce Bancshares from $56.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Commerce Bancshares from $67.00 to $66.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Sell” and an average price target of $70.60.

Shares of CBSH stock opened at $73.65 on Tuesday. Commerce Bancshares, Inc. has a 12 month low of $62.28 and a 12 month high of $83.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.60 billion, a PE ratio of 15.84 and a beta of 0.93. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $70.01.

Commerce Bancshares (NASDAQ:CBSH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 18th. The financial services provider reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $351.54 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $349.87 million. Commerce Bancshares had a net margin of 38.97% and a return on equity of 15.93%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.06 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Commerce Bancshares, Inc. will post 4.52 EPS for the current year.

Commerce Bancshares Company Profile

Commerce Bancshares, Inc operates as a bank holding company for Commerce Bank. It provides general banking services, such as retail, corporate, investment, trust, and asset management products and services to individuals and businesses. The firm operates through the following business segments: Consumer, Commercial and Wealth.

