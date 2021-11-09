Tudor Investment Corp Et Al Makes New Investment in Franchise Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRG)

Tudor Investment Corp Et Al bought a new position in Franchise Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRG) during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund bought 9,540 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $336,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tradition Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Franchise Group by 56.7% in the 2nd quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC now owns 846 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 306 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in shares of Franchise Group by 123.2% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,511 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 834 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Franchise Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $70,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Franchise Group by 31.2% in the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 2,222 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,000 after purchasing an additional 529 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new stake in shares of Franchise Group in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $130,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.06% of the company’s stock.

Get Franchise Group alerts:

A number of analysts recently commented on FRG shares. Barrington Research reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $48.00 target price on shares of Franchise Group in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. Aegis assumed coverage on shares of Franchise Group in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $50.00 target price on the stock. B. Riley lifted their target price on shares of Franchise Group from $46.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Franchise Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $49.00.

Franchise Group stock opened at $44.56 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $37.21 and its 200-day simple moving average is $36.23. The company has a market cap of $1.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 1.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68, a current ratio of 1.46 and a quick ratio of 0.49. Franchise Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $25.16 and a fifty-two week high of $46.03.

Franchise Group (NASDAQ:FRG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.17. Franchise Group had a net margin of 7.56% and a return on equity of 25.25%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.22) EPS. On average, analysts expect that Franchise Group, Inc. will post 3.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Franchise Group Profile

Franchise Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of tax return preparation and related services and products. It operates through the following segments: Vitamin Shoppe, American Freight, Liberty Tax and Buddy’s. The Vitamin Shoppe segment is an omni-channel specialty retailer of vitamins, herbs, specialty supplements, sports nutrition and other health and wellness products.

See Also: Quantitative Easing

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FRG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Franchise Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRG).

Receive News & Ratings for Franchise Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Franchise Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.