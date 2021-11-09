UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. Invests $13.68 Million in Kymera Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KYMR)

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. bought a new position in Kymera Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KYMR) in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm bought 282,039 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,679,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. LMR Partners LLP bought a new stake in shares of Kymera Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth $1,299,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in Kymera Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at about $3,279,000. Glenmede Trust Co. NA bought a new position in Kymera Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at about $242,000. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its position in Kymera Therapeutics by 162.1% during the second quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 39,855 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,933,000 after buying an additional 24,651 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in Kymera Therapeutics by 123.4% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,097 shares of the company’s stock valued at $247,000 after buying an additional 2,815 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.92% of the company’s stock.

KYMR has been the subject of several research reports. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Kymera Therapeutics from $69.00 to $68.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Kymera Therapeutics from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Brookline Capital Management restated a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 price target on shares of Kymera Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. Brookline Capital Acquisition assumed coverage on shares of Kymera Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $80.00 target price for the company. Finally, B. Riley assumed coverage on shares of Kymera Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, September 30th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $67.00 target price for the company. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $74.88.

Shares of NASDAQ:KYMR opened at $65.22 on Tuesday. Kymera Therapeutics, Inc. has a twelve month low of $29.93 and a twelve month high of $91.92. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $60.55 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $53.63.

Kymera Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KYMR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.55) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.25) by ($0.30). Kymera Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 21.01% and a negative net margin of 90.50%. The firm had revenue of $18.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.81 million. Kymera Therapeutics’s revenue for the quarter was up 445.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Kymera Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Richard Chesworth sold 33,779 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.12, for a total value of $2,030,793.48. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 33,779 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,030,793.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Bruce Booth sold 242,133 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.00, for a total transaction of $14,770,113.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 402,908 shares of company stock worth $23,774,729. Insiders own 23.28% of the company’s stock.

Kymera Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing novel small molecule therapeutics that selectively degrade disease-causing proteins by harnessing the body's own natural protein degradation system. It engages in developing IRAK4 program, which is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of immunology-inflammation diseases, including hidradenitis suppurativa, atopic dermatitis, and rheumatoid arthritis; IRAKIMiD program to treat MYD88-mutated diffuse large B cell lymphoma; and STAT3 program for the treatment of hematologic malignancies and solid tumors, as well as autoimmune diseases.

