UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. Buys 11,338 Shares of Schrödinger, Inc. (NASDAQ:SDGR)

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Schrödinger, Inc. (NASDAQ:SDGR) by 6.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 186,321 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 11,338 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. owned about 0.26% of Schrödinger worth $14,088,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of SDGR. Stephens Inc. AR bought a new stake in Schrödinger during the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Sandy Spring Bank increased its position in shares of Schrödinger by 135.3% in the second quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 400 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 230 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Schrödinger during the second quarter valued at approximately $66,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Schrödinger by 23.6% in the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 999 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,000 after purchasing an additional 191 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC lifted its stake in Schrödinger by 20.2% in the second quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 1,399 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,000 after acquiring an additional 235 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.17% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SDGR stock opened at $56.00 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $57.52 and its 200-day simple moving average is $65.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.96 billion, a PE ratio of -90.32 and a beta of 1.00. Schrödinger, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $49.06 and a fifty-two week high of $117.00.

Schrödinger (NASDAQ:SDGR) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.49) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.29) by ($0.20). Schrödinger had a negative return on equity of 6.73% and a negative net margin of 34.75%. The company had revenue of $29.78 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.20 million. On average, equities analysts expect that Schrödinger, Inc. will post -1.2 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on SDGR shares. Morgan Stanley upgraded Schrödinger from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $82.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 1st. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on Schrödinger in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $91.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Schrödinger from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Schrödinger has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $86.00.

In other Schrödinger news, insider Karen Akinsanya sold 1,393 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.75, for a total transaction of $77,659.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Robert Lorne Abel sold 15,602 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.75, for a total value of $963,423.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 18,389 shares of company stock valued at $1,126,298. 5.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

SchrÃ¶dinger, Inc provides physics-based software platform that enables discovery of novel molecules for drug development and materials applications. The company operates through two segments, Software and Drug Discovery. The Software segment is focused on selling its software for drug discovery in the life sciences industry, as well as to customers in materials science industries.

