Glenmede Trust Co. NA Purchases Shares of 14,615 NatWest Group plc (NYSE:NWG)

Glenmede Trust Co. NA purchased a new stake in shares of NatWest Group plc (NYSE:NWG) during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm purchased 14,615 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $82,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NWG. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of NatWest Group by 15.2% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,830,350 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,603,000 after purchasing an additional 504,675 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of NatWest Group by 2.5% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,438,484 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,726,000 after purchasing an additional 35,318 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of NatWest Group by 35.9% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,309,784 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,387,000 after purchasing an additional 345,955 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of NatWest Group by 126.8% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 479,510 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,705,000 after purchasing an additional 268,111 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of NatWest Group in the first quarter worth about $2,006,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

Get NatWest Group alerts:

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Berenberg Bank set a $5.79 target price on NatWest Group and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 12th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of NatWest Group in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Investec raised NatWest Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of NatWest Group in a research report on Friday, September 17th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of NatWest Group in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $5.79.

NWG stock opened at $5.90 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $6.07 and a 200-day moving average price of $5.83. NatWest Group plc has a 52-week low of $3.52 and a 52-week high of $6.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.17 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.07.

NatWest Group (NYSE:NWG) last released its earnings results on Friday, October 29th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.04. NatWest Group had a net margin of 20.08% and a return on equity of 5.72%.

NatWest Group Company Profile

NatWest Group Plc engages in the provision of international banking and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Personal and Business Banking, Commercial and Private Banking, RBS International (RBSI), NatWest Markets, and Central Items and Other. The Personal and Business Banking segment consists of the United Kingdom Personal, Business Banking, and Ulster Bank RoI sub-segments.

Recommended Story: Stock Market News Sentiment

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NWG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NatWest Group plc (NYSE:NWG).

Receive News & Ratings for NatWest Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NatWest Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.