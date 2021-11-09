Glenmede Trust Co. NA Purchases 31,635 Shares of Mizuho Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:MFG)

Glenmede Trust Co. NA grew its stake in shares of Mizuho Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:MFG) by 186.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 48,638 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 31,635 shares during the quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA’s holdings in Mizuho Financial Group were worth $138,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of MFG. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in Mizuho Financial Group by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 251,386 shares of the bank’s stock worth $733,000 after acquiring an additional 5,099 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of Mizuho Financial Group by 6.7% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 288,003 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $838,000 after buying an additional 18,188 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in Mizuho Financial Group by 11.1% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 5,826,211 shares of the bank’s stock worth $16,954,000 after purchasing an additional 580,305 shares in the last quarter. HRT Financial LP purchased a new stake in Mizuho Financial Group in the 1st quarter worth $117,000. Finally, Corient Capital Partners LLC lifted its stake in Mizuho Financial Group by 16.4% in the 1st quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC now owns 45,343 shares of the bank’s stock worth $132,000 after purchasing an additional 6,382 shares in the last quarter. 0.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Mizuho Financial Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 1st.

NYSE:MFG opened at $2.74 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $2.81 and a 200 day moving average of $2.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $34.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.18, a PEG ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 0.60. Mizuho Financial Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $2.51 and a 52 week high of $3.21. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10.

Mizuho Financial Group Profile

Mizuho Financial Group, Inc operates as a holding company which engages in the provision of financial services such as banking, trust banking, securities, and other businesses. It operates through the following segments: Mizuho Bank Ltd. (MHKB), Mizuho Trust & Banking Co, Ltd. (MHTB), and Mizuho Securities Co, Ltd.

