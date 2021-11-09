Blackstone Inc Acquires New Holdings in Clarivate Plc (NYSE:CLVT)

Blackstone Inc acquired a new stake in Clarivate Plc (NYSE:CLVT) during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 2,825,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $77,772,000.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Macquarie Group Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Clarivate in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $201,000. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Clarivate in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $214,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new position in Clarivate in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $219,000. M&T Bank Corp bought a new position in Clarivate in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $234,000. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP bought a new position in Clarivate in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $243,000. 89.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Clarivate alerts:

Shares of NYSE:CLVT opened at $23.89 on Tuesday. Clarivate Plc has a 1-year low of $20.31 and a 1-year high of $34.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.28 billion, a PE ratio of -149.31, a PEG ratio of 4.15 and a beta of 0.62. The business’s 50 day moving average is $23.25 and its 200-day moving average is $25.24. The company has a current ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.

Clarivate (NYSE:CLVT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.03. Clarivate had a positive return on equity of 4.42% and a negative net margin of 4.31%. The company had revenue of $442.12 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $446.78 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.12 EPS. Clarivate’s revenue for the quarter was up 55.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Clarivate Plc will post 0.61 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts have commented on CLVT shares. Bank of America started coverage on Clarivate in a research report on Monday, August 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $28.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Clarivate from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Clarivate from $30.00 to $28.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $30.00.

In related news, insider James Gordon Samson sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.00, for a total value of $600,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 21.95% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Clarivate Company Profile

Clarivate Plc engages in the provision of trusted insights and analytics to accelerate the pace of innovation. It operates through the Science and Intellectual Property segments. The Science segment comprises the academic and life science product lines. The Intellectual Property segment includes patent, trademark, domain, and IP management product lines.

See Also: Momentum Indicator: Relative Strength Index

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CLVT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Clarivate Plc (NYSE:CLVT).

Receive News & Ratings for Clarivate Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Clarivate and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.