Blackstone Inc Sells 2,700,000 Shares of Praxis Precision Medicines, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRAX)

Blackstone Inc reduced its stake in Praxis Precision Medicines, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRAX) by 31.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,801,487 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,700,000 shares during the period. Blackstone Inc owned 15.00% of Praxis Precision Medicines worth $106,051,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Praxis Precision Medicines by 102.2% during the second quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 33,632 shares of the company’s stock valued at $615,000 after purchasing an additional 17,001 shares in the last quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. bought a new position in Praxis Precision Medicines in the second quarter worth approximately $1,371,000. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in shares of Praxis Precision Medicines by 93.6% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,673 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 809 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Praxis Precision Medicines by 2,168.5% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 100,017 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,829,000 after purchasing an additional 95,608 shares during the period. Finally, Credit Suisse AG bought a new stake in Praxis Precision Medicines in the 2nd quarter valued at $197,000. 93.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have commented on PRAX. Bank of America began coverage on shares of Praxis Precision Medicines in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $28.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Praxis Precision Medicines from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 24th. Finally, Wedbush dropped their price target on shares of Praxis Precision Medicines from $50.00 to $45.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $48.25.

NASDAQ PRAX opened at $22.14 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $993.11 million and a PE ratio of -1.52. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $20.42 and a 200 day moving average price of $20.03. Praxis Precision Medicines, Inc. has a 52 week low of $12.71 and a 52 week high of $60.95.

Praxis Precision Medicines (NASDAQ:PRAX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported ($1.00) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.93) by ($0.07). Analysts anticipate that Praxis Precision Medicines, Inc. will post -3.56 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Marcio Souza acquired 9,542 shares of Praxis Precision Medicines stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 18th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $15.79 per share, for a total transaction of $150,668.18. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Parallel Master Fund L.P. Bsof sold 352,396 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.00, for a total transaction of $6,695,524.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 401,942 shares of company stock worth $7,634,068 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 8.80% of the company’s stock.

Praxis Precision Medicines, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops therapies for central nervous system disorders characterized by neuronal imbalance. Its lead product candidates include PRAX-114, an extrasynaptic-preferring GABAA receptor positive allosteric modulator that is in Phase IIa clinical trial for the treatment of major depressive disorder and perimenopausal depression; and PRAX-944, a selective small molecule inhibitor of T-type calcium channels, which is in Phase IIa clinical trial for the treatment of essential tremor.

