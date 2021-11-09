Blackstone Inc Invests $590.08 Million in Finance Of America Companies Inc. (NYSE:FOA)

Blackstone Inc bought a new position in shares of Finance Of America Companies Inc. (NYSE:FOA) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 77,336,997 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $590,081,000. Finance Of America Companies accounts for about 1.3% of Blackstone Inc’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest position. Blackstone Inc owned 120.58% of Finance Of America Companies as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Pinz Capital Management LP bought a new position in Finance Of America Companies in the second quarter valued at approximately $83,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Finance Of America Companies in the second quarter valued at approximately $83,000. Bridgefront Capital LLC bought a new position in Finance Of America Companies in the second quarter valued at approximately $99,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new position in Finance Of America Companies in the second quarter valued at approximately $146,000. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company bought a new position in Finance Of America Companies in the second quarter valued at approximately $149,000.

Shares of NYSE:FOA opened at $5.02 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.14. The company has a current ratio of 2.06, a quick ratio of 2.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.27. Finance Of America Companies Inc. has a 52 week low of $4.44 and a 52 week high of $11.66.

Finance Of America Companies (NYSE:FOA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $389.12 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $452.40 million. Equities analysts anticipate that Finance Of America Companies Inc. will post 1.35 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Finance Of America Companies in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $5.50 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Finance Of America Companies in a research report on Monday, October 11th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $5.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Finance Of America Companies from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on shares of Finance Of America Companies from $12.00 to $10.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. Finally, Raymond James cut their target price on shares of Finance Of America Companies from $13.50 to $10.50 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $7.75.

In other news, CFO Johan Gericke bought 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 16th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $5.02 per share, for a total transaction of $50,200.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at $50,200. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, President Graham Fleming purchased 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 19th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $5.20 per share, with a total value of $104,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have bought 55,287 shares of company stock worth $284,681.

Finance Of America Companies Profile

Finance of America Companies Inc operates a consumer lending platform in the United States. The company provides residential mortgages, reverse mortgages, and loans to residential real estate investors distributed across retail, third party network, and digital channels. It also offers complementary lending services to enhance the customer experience, as well as capital markets and portfolio management services to optimize distribution to investors.

