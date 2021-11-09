21Vianet Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:VNET) Shares Acquired by Blackstone Inc

Blackstone Inc boosted its stake in 21Vianet Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:VNET) by 13.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 9,702,130 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,167,494 shares during the quarter. 21Vianet Group accounts for about 0.5% of Blackstone Inc’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest holding. Blackstone Inc owned 0.07% of 21Vianet Group worth $222,664,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VNET. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of 21Vianet Group by 248.4% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 336,117 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $10,778,000 after acquiring an additional 239,633 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp grew its position in shares of 21Vianet Group by 199.4% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 339,396 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $10,962,000 after buying an additional 226,032 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new position in shares of 21Vianet Group during the first quarter worth about $2,846,000. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its stake in 21Vianet Group by 6.4% during the first quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 41,527 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,341,000 after purchasing an additional 2,492 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. purchased a new stake in 21Vianet Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $7,295,000. 76.91% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of 21Vianet Group stock opened at $16.86 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $18.19 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $20.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 1.37. The company has a market capitalization of $2.30 billion, a P/E ratio of -14.05, a PEG ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 0.16. 21Vianet Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $14.11 and a 1-year high of $44.45.

21Vianet Group (NASDAQ:VNET) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 23rd. The information technology services provider reported $3.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $3.09. The firm had revenue of $231.85 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $228.01 million. 21Vianet Group had a negative return on equity of 7.80% and a negative net margin of 10.03%. On average, research analysts expect that 21Vianet Group, Inc. will post 0.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on 21Vianet Group in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $27.00 target price on the stock. Citigroup cut their price objective on 21Vianet Group from $43.00 to $33.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. HSBC began coverage on 21Vianet Group in a research note on Monday, October 11th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $18.50 target price for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered 21Vianet Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $27.70.

21Vianet Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of carrier-neutral internet data center services. Its services include interconnectivity, colocation or data center managed hosting services, and cloud services. The company was founded by Sheng Chen and Jun Zhang on October 16, 1999 and is headquartered in Beijing, China.

