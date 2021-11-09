Blackstone Inc Buys 1,200 Shares of Cheniere Energy Partners, L.P. (NYSEAMERICAN:CQP)

Blackstone Inc grew its stake in Cheniere Energy Partners, L.P. (NYSEAMERICAN:CQP) by 0.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 203,713,720 shares of the energy company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares during the period. Cheniere Energy Partners makes up approximately 20.3% of Blackstone Inc’s portfolio, making the stock its biggest holding. Blackstone Inc owned about 0.42% of Cheniere Energy Partners worth $9,022,481,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CQP. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in Cheniere Energy Partners by 2.1% during the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 12,274 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $544,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the period. Wambolt & Associates LLC boosted its position in Cheniere Energy Partners by 1.8% during the second quarter. Wambolt & Associates LLC now owns 14,837 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $669,000 after purchasing an additional 259 shares in the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its position in Cheniere Energy Partners by 25.7% during the second quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,577 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $70,000 after purchasing an additional 322 shares in the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Cheniere Energy Partners by 7.6% during the second quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 6,758 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $299,000 after purchasing an additional 477 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ameritas Investment Company LLC purchased a new stake in Cheniere Energy Partners during the first quarter worth $29,000. 46.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CQP has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Cheniere Energy Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $46.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Barclays boosted their target price on Cheniere Energy Partners from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $45.57.

In related news, major shareholder Cqp Rockies Platform Llc bought 35,044 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 30th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $40.93 per share, for a total transaction of $1,434,350.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, major shareholder Bx Rockies Platform Co Llc bought 30,400 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 22nd. The stock was bought at an average price of $39.60 per share, with a total value of $1,203,840.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders have acquired 65,657 shares of company stock valued at $2,646,801 over the last 90 days.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:CQP opened at $43.55 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.15. Cheniere Energy Partners, L.P. has a 52-week low of $32.73 and a 52-week high of $45.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.08 billion, a PE ratio of 15.14 and a beta of 1.05.

Cheniere Energy Partners (NYSEAMERICAN:CQP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The energy company reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $2.32 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.88 billion. Cheniere Energy Partners had a return on equity of 274.31% and a net margin of 18.75%. The business’s revenue was up 136.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.08) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Cheniere Energy Partners, L.P. will post 2.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 12th. Investors of record on Friday, November 5th will be paid a $0.68 dividend. This is a positive change from Cheniere Energy Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.67. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 4th. Cheniere Energy Partners’s dividend payout ratio is presently 96.11%.

Cheniere Energy Partners LP engages in the operations of liquefied natural gas. It also develops, constructs, and operates liquefaction facilities situated adjacent to the regasification facilities at the Sabine Pass Liquefied natural gas terminal. The company was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

