California State Teachers Retirement System Cuts Stock Holdings in Kirby Co. (NYSE:KEX)

California State Teachers Retirement System lessened its holdings in Kirby Co. (NYSE:KEX) by 2.2% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 101,830 shares of the shipping company’s stock after selling 2,266 shares during the quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in Kirby were worth $6,175,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in shares of Kirby by 434.6% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 850 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 691 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in Kirby by 26.9% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,092 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $127,000 after buying an additional 443 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Kirby during the 1st quarter worth $219,000. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in Kirby during the 2nd quarter worth $321,000. Finally, Ethic Inc. purchased a new stake in Kirby during the 2nd quarter worth $328,000. 93.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Kirby alerts:

Shares of KEX stock opened at $57.66 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $3.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 90.57, a P/E/G ratio of 8.39 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 1.93. Kirby Co. has a 1-year low of $41.77 and a 1-year high of $70.60. The business’s fifty day moving average is $52.80.

Kirby (NYSE:KEX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The shipping company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.04). Kirby had a negative net margin of 10.99% and a positive return on equity of 1.27%. The business had revenue of $598.92 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $575.48 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.46 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 20.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Kirby Co. will post 0.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Kirby news, CEO David W. Grzebinski sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.74, for a total transaction of $56,740.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Barry E. Davis purchased 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 29th. The shares were bought at an average price of $52.88 per share, for a total transaction of $528,800.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on shares of Kirby from $58.00 to $55.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of Kirby from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $64.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. Finally, Evercore ISI reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Kirby in a report on Sunday, October 31st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Kirby currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $60.75.

About Kirby

Kirby Corp. engages in the provision of diesel engines, reduction gears and ancillary products for marine and power generation applications. It operates through the following segments: Marine Transportation and Distribution & Services segment. The Marine Transportation segment provides marine transportation services, operates tank barges and towing vessels transporting bulk liquid products and transports petrochemicals, refined petroleum products, black oil products and agricultural chemicals by tank barge.

Featured Article: How to execute a trade ex-dividend strategy?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KEX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Kirby Co. (NYSE:KEX).

Receive News & Ratings for Kirby Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kirby and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.