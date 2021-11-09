California State Teachers Retirement System Reduces Stake in Agree Realty Co. (NYSE:ADC)

California State Teachers Retirement System cut its holdings in shares of Agree Realty Co. (NYSE:ADC) by 1.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 92,695 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,262 shares during the quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System owned 0.13% of Agree Realty worth $6,534,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Stifel Financial Corp increased its stake in shares of Agree Realty by 0.5% in the second quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 29,792 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,100,000 after acquiring an additional 137 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its position in Agree Realty by 5.7% during the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 3,296 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $232,000 after purchasing an additional 177 shares during the period. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. raised its stake in shares of Agree Realty by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 5,274 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $372,000 after buying an additional 207 shares during the last quarter. CWM Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Agree Realty by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. CWM Advisors LLC now owns 6,996 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $493,000 after buying an additional 212 shares during the period. Finally, LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of Agree Realty by 5.0% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 5,018 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $354,000 after buying an additional 241 shares during the last quarter.

In related news, CEO Joey Agree purchased 3,670 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 24th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $67.56 per share, for a total transaction of $247,945.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director John Rakolta, Jr. bought 20,273 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 27th. The stock was bought at an average price of $67.73 per share, with a total value of $1,373,090.29. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased 30,443 shares of company stock valued at $2,040,283 over the last quarter. 2.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on ADC. Truist boosted their price target on Agree Realty from $78.00 to $83.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. BTIG Research boosted their target price on shares of Agree Realty from $74.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Mizuho raised their price target on shares of Agree Realty from $73.00 to $79.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 24th. Truist Securities upped their price objective on shares of Agree Realty from $78.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 31st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on Agree Realty in a research report on Friday, September 17th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $80.00 target price on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $79.53.

Shares of NYSE ADC opened at $70.49 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $4.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.05 and a beta of 0.38. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $70.21 and its 200-day simple moving average is $71.38. The company has a quick ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. Agree Realty Co. has a 52-week low of $61.27 and a 52-week high of $75.95.

Agree Realty (NYSE:ADC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.06. Agree Realty had a return on equity of 3.88% and a net margin of 35.30%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.80 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Agree Realty Co. will post 3.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 29th will be paid a $0.227 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 28th. This is a positive change from Agree Realty’s previous monthly dividend of $0.22. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.86%. Agree Realty’s payout ratio is currently 154.55%.

Agree Realty Corp. is a real estate investment trust, which focuses on the ownership, development, acquisition, and management of retail properties net leased to national tenants. It specializes in acquiring and developing net leased retail properties for retail tenants. The company was founded by Richard Agree in 1971 and is headquartered in Bloomfield Hills, MI.

