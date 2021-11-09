Minerals Technologies Inc. (NYSE:MTX) Expected to Announce Earnings of $1.27 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect Minerals Technologies Inc. (NYSE:MTX) to post earnings of $1.27 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for Minerals Technologies’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.24 to $1.29. Minerals Technologies posted earnings per share of $1.08 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 17.6%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Minerals Technologies will report full year earnings of $4.97 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.95 to $5.00. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $5.71 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.55 to $5.93. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Minerals Technologies.

Minerals Technologies (NYSE:MTX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The basic materials company reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.06. Minerals Technologies had a return on equity of 10.83% and a net margin of 8.51%. The company had revenue of $473.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $473.24 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.92 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 21.9% on a year-over-year basis.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Minerals Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Minerals Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at $35,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of Minerals Technologies by 661.5% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 495 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 430 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Minerals Technologies by 21.4% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,616 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $128,000 after purchasing an additional 285 shares in the last quarter. USA Financial Portformulas Corp bought a new stake in shares of Minerals Technologies in the second quarter valued at about $158,000. Finally, Rowland & Co. Investment Counsel ADV lifted its holdings in shares of Minerals Technologies by 25.6% in the third quarter. Rowland & Co. Investment Counsel ADV now owns 3,775 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $177,000 after purchasing an additional 770 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MTX stock opened at $75.97 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $73.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 2.43 and a quick ratio of 1.77. Minerals Technologies has a 12 month low of $56.33 and a 12 month high of $88.62. The company has a market cap of $2.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.77 and a beta of 1.43.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 9th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 2nd. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.26%. Minerals Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 4.42%.

About Minerals Technologies

Minerals Technologies, Inc is a resource and technology-based company. It develops, produces, and markets a range of mineral, mineral-based, and synthetic mineral products. It operates through the following four segments: Performance Materials, Specialty Minerals, Refractories and Energy Services. The Performance Materials segment supplies bentonite and bentonite-related products, chromite and leonardite.

Earnings History and Estimates for Minerals Technologies (NYSE:MTX)

