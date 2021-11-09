Brokerages Expect Utz Brands, Inc. (NYSE:UTZ) Will Announce Earnings of $0.15 Per Share

Analysts expect that Utz Brands, Inc. (NYSE:UTZ) will report earnings per share (EPS) of $0.15 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for Utz Brands’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.14 and the highest is $0.16. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, November 11th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Utz Brands will report full-year earnings of $0.58 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.58 to $0.59. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $0.64 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.57 to $0.72. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Utz Brands.

Utz Brands (NYSE:UTZ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $297.92 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $286.69 million. Utz Brands had a positive return on equity of 3.55% and a negative net margin of 1.68%.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on UTZ shares. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on Utz Brands from $25.00 to $20.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 24th. Oppenheimer reduced their price target on Utz Brands from $23.00 to $20.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Utz Brands from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Stephens reduced their price target on Utz Brands from $27.00 to $23.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 13th. Finally, Citigroup assumed coverage on Utz Brands in a report on Monday, October 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $21.00 price target for the company. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $24.63.

In other Utz Brands news, major shareholder Cc Collier Holdings, Llc sold 106,417 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.67, for a total value of $1,773,971.39. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, major shareholder Chinh Chu sold 26,487 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.02, for a total value of $424,321.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 401,303 shares of company stock worth $6,555,667. 17.32% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in shares of Utz Brands by 1.5% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 8,164,948 shares of the company’s stock worth $202,409,000 after buying an additional 122,608 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Utz Brands by 40.2% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,488,961 shares of the company’s stock valued at $160,861,000 after purchasing an additional 1,860,191 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Utz Brands by 2.1% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,725,225 shares of the company’s stock valued at $124,753,000 after purchasing an additional 119,065 shares during the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its position in Utz Brands by 4.8% during the second quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 5,370,865 shares of the company’s stock valued at $116,987,000 after purchasing an additional 248,266 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Utz Brands by 244.7% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,620,129 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,883,000 after purchasing an additional 2,569,882 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 41.16% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:UTZ opened at $15.85 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.71, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. Utz Brands has a 1-year low of $15.05 and a 1-year high of $30.09. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $17.13 and a 200 day simple moving average of $21.00.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 11th. Investors of record on Monday, September 20th were paid a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.26%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 17th.

Utz Brands Company Profile

UTZ Brands, Inc manufactures, markets, and distributes branded snacking products. It offers a broad range of salty snacks, including potato chips, pretzels, cheese snacks, veggie snacks, pork skins and other snacks. The firm’s brands include Utz, Zapp’s, Golden Flake, Good Health, Boulder Canyon and Hawaiian.

