Prudential Financial Inc. Buys 81,360 Shares of Toll Brothers, Inc. (NYSE:TOL)

Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Toll Brothers, Inc. (NYSE:TOL) by 43.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 270,056 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 81,360 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc.’s holdings in Toll Brothers were worth $15,612,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of TOL. Southpoint Capital Advisors LP increased its position in Toll Brothers by 322.2% during the 1st quarter. Southpoint Capital Advisors LP now owns 1,900,000 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $107,787,000 after buying an additional 1,450,000 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Toll Brothers by 5.9% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,642,951 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $615,269,000 after purchasing an additional 589,777 shares in the last quarter. Factorial Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Toll Brothers by 2,447.1% in the 1st quarter. Factorial Partners LLC now owns 499,224 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $8,800,000 after purchasing an additional 479,624 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Toll Brothers by 640.7% in the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 553,674 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $31,858,000 after purchasing an additional 478,924 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Toll Brothers by 61.7% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 814,718 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $46,218,000 after purchasing an additional 310,955 shares in the last quarter. 87.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms have commented on TOL. Zacks Investment Research lowered Toll Brothers from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $63.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Seaport Res Ptn reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Toll Brothers in a report on Monday, July 19th. Bank of America began coverage on Toll Brothers in a research note on Monday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $75.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Toll Brothers from $72.00 to $61.50 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on Toll Brothers from $62.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $65.66.

NYSE TOL opened at $62.15 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $7.56 billion, a PE ratio of 11.97 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 5.18. The business’s fifty day moving average is $60.00 and its 200 day moving average is $59.94. Toll Brothers, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $40.95 and a fifty-two week high of $68.88.

Toll Brothers (NYSE:TOL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 23rd. The construction company reported $1.87 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.54 by $0.33. Toll Brothers had a return on equity of 13.30% and a net margin of 7.94%. The business had revenue of $2.26 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.24 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.90 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 36.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Toll Brothers, Inc. will post 6.35 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 8th were given a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 7th. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.09%. Toll Brothers’s payout ratio is 20.00%.

About Toll Brothers

Toll Brothers, Inc engages in the design, building, marketing, and arranging of financing for detached and attached homes in residential communities. It operates through the following segments: Traditional Home Building and City Living. The Traditional Home Building segment builds and sells homes for detached and attached homes in luxury residential communities in affluent suburban markets and cater to move-up, empty-nester, active-adult, age-qualified, and second-home buyers.

